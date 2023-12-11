Full Cast and Creative Teams Set for World Premiere Productions CEBOLLAS and RUBICON at Denver Theatre Company

The Denver Center Theatre Company has revealed the full casting and creative teams for the world premiere productions of Cebollas by Leonard Madrid (Las Arañas, Berkeley Rep) and Rubicon by Kirsten Potter (Unraveling, ACT Seattle -workshop). Both world premiere productions were first introduced to audiences as readings at the 2022 Colorado New Play Summit, joining 36 productions which returned to the stage as full Theatre Company productions.

"Winter at the Denver Center Theatre Company is the time we celebrate new work from brilliant playwrights in American theatre,” said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. “I am thrilled to bring two audience favorite stories to life after getting their start as readings at the Summit. Cebollas is a hilarious comedy featuring three sisters as they take an unexpected road trip from Alburquerque to Denver, and Rubicon is a true story based on the career of Betty Thorpe, one of history’s most effective spies.”

For information and tickets, visit Click Here. The DCPAccess reduced price ticket on sale for Cebollas and Rubicon will take place on Tuesday, January 9 at noon.

Cebollas will feature Zuleyma Guevara (Sancocho, WP Theatre) as Tere, Jamie Ann Romero (The Cottage, Broadway) as Yolie, and Xochitl Romero (Crabs in a Bucket, Atwater Village Theatre) as Celia.

Cebollas will be directed by Jerry Ruiz (FADE, DCPA) with scenic design by Raul Abrego (Ain’t Misbehavin’, Barrington Stage/GEVA Theatre),costume design by Raquel Barreto (Laughs in Spanish, DCPA), lighting design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera (I and You, Bristol Riverside Theatre), sound design by Melanie Chen Cole (A Christmas Carol, DCPA), projection design by Alex Basco Koch (The Who’s Tommy, DCPA), dramaturgy by Xiomara Cornejo (every.single.one, Studio Four), casting by Bass/Valle Casting (Clyde’s, DCPA) and Grady Soapes, CSA (A Little Night Music, DCPA), and stage management by Michael G. Morales (Laughs in Spanish, DCPA) and Sage Hughes (A Little Night Music, DCPA).

Rubicon will feature Aaron Blakely (Wolf Play, ACT Theatre) as Man #3, Kate Forbes (Sight Unseen, Broadway) as Woman, Carolyn Holding (As You Like It, DCPA) as Betty, Geoffrey Kent (Much Ado About Nothing, DCPA) as Man #1, and Pomme Koch (The Band’s Visit, Broadway) as Man #2.

Rubicon will be directed by Chris Coleman (A Little Night Music, DCPA), scenic design by Tony Cisek (Choir Boy, DCPA), costume design by Meghan Anderson Doyle (The Chinese Lady, DCPA), lighting design by Robert Aguilar (Hotter Than Egypt, DCPA), composer and sound design by Megumi Katayama (The Light in Piazza, Off-Broadway), voice and dialect by Kathy Maes (A Christmas Carol, DCPA), dramaturgy by Kristin Leahey (Much Ado About Nothing, Oregon Shakespeare Festival), psychodramaturgy by Barbara Hort, PhD (A Little Night Music, DCPA), fight and intimacy choreography by Samantha Egle (A Little Night Music, DCPA), casting by Murnane Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA (A Little Night Music, DCPA) and Grady Soapes, CSA (Clyde’s, DCPA), stage management by Corin Davidson (The Color Purple, DCPA) and Malia Stoner (A Christmas Carol, DCPA)