Fox Theatre Celebrates 30 Years with George Porter Jr. & Dumpstaphunk & More Throughout 2022

March 6, 2022 will mark 30 years since the Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado welcomed its first audience. Since then, the mid-sized independent music venue located on University Hill has been voted one of the nation's best venues by Rolling Stone and has been instrumental in the success of numerous musical acts.

On a date not yet announced, the Fox Theatre will join some of those artists (The String Cheese Incident, Leftover Salmon, Yonder Mountain String Band, and Hot Rize) as inductees to the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.

As the music industry continues to navigate ever changing touring schedules, Z2 Entertainment, who owns and operates the Fox Theatre, plans on celebrating with a collection of top-notch concerts to be billed as Fox 30th Anniversary shows all throughout 2022. On the Fox's official anniversary date, Sunday, March 6, 2022, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk are coming together to "Funkify the Fox" and pay homage to its opening night featuring The Meters. The G. Love & The Juice performance at the Fox on March 5, 2022 is also on the list of anniversary shows.

