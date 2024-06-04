Flamboyán Theatre to Present Release Party For Empire Of Solitude & Denise

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join us June 23rd for the Release party for the Empire of Solitude and Denise narrative podcasts from Flamboyán Theatre, Denver's first Puerto Rican theatre company. The event doubles as a fundraiser for Flamboyán and its two sponsors, Boricuas Unidos en la Diaspora and Raíces Brewing Company. The event will also feature special guest Opera on Tap!

Denise is a riveting and emotionally charged theatrical experience that brings to the stage the untold stories of love and sacrifice within military life. In this deeply moving drama, audiences are introduced to Cody and Denise, a military couple whose marriage is tested by the rigors of service and the harrowing realities of Denise's deployment to Guantanamo Bay.

Empire of Solitude is an experimental drama based on the poetry of Julia de Burgos (1914-1953) that chronicles her mental state in the last week of her life. Told through the eyes of the four personalities that Burgos embodies in her poetry--Feminine, Poetess, Revolutionary, and Wife--the play is an examination of the way misogyny, both societal and internalized, creates an isolated existence where it is impossible to be accepted by others while being true to yourself. Fueled by alcohol, despair, and biting humor, Julia de Burgos struggles to locate the key to finding peace in the waning hours of her life.

Tickets are by donation! Please RSVP at this link!

Comments