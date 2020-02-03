Firehouse Theater Company Presents WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID

Firehouse Theater Company is proud to present When We Were Young and Unafraid from February 15 through March 14, 2020. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for students/seniors/military and $20 for groups of 10 or more. All performances will be at the John Hand Theater, located art 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver CO 80230. Tickets are available online at www.firehousetheatercompany.com or by calling the Box Office at (303) 562-3232.

About the show: When We Were Young and Unafraid is playwright Sarah Treem's (House of Cards, In Treatment) powerful play which takes us inside an underground women's shelter in the early 1970s...before Roe v. Wade, before the Violence Against Women Act, before women had places to turn in times of distress. In this play, Agnes has turned her quiet bed and breakfast into one of the few spots where a woman on the run can seek refuge. But to Agnes's dismay, her latest young runaway Mary Anne is having a profound influence on her teenage daughter Penny, forcing each girl to question her destiny. And as the drums of the feminist revolution grow louder, Agnes is forced to confront her own presumptions about the people she's been trying to help.

"I am excited to be directing this fantastic cast in a play that takes us back to a pivotal time for women's rights," said Director Abby Apple Boes. "We take a look at four very different women in the early 1970's and their very different experiences of what it means to be a woman. When We Were Young and Unafraid is an important reminder of the struggle for women's rights and how relevant these struggles still are today."

When We Were Young and Unafraid features the talents of: Suzanne Nepi as Agnes, Mariel Goffredi as Mary Anne, Sarai Brown as Penny, Kelly Uhlenhopp as Hannah and John Wittbrodt as Paul.



For more information visiti www.FirehouseTheaterCompany.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You