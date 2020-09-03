Fine Arts Center Theatre Company Launches Original Audio Play Series

The first episode debuts to the public on September 17, 2020.

The award-winning Fine Arts Center Theatre Company is launching a 12-episode scripted fiction anthology series entitled "Of Spacious Skies," with the first episode debuting to the public on Sept. 17, 2020. The series spans eras and genres, exploring the past, present, and future of Colorado Springs through stories converging around Pikes Peak.

The first episode tells the story of Katherine Lee Bates' journey to Colorado Springs and how she came to write the poem that would become "America the Beautiful" from the top of Pikes Peak. Other episodes include: the story of a father and son's relationship with the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (and one another), an epic tale of a failed summit attempt, an encounter during a Black Lives Matter protest, the parable of a benevolent dragon, and more.

"I have always had a deep love for the golden age of radio, and as we were thinking about what kinds of theatrical fare we could make during this socially spacious time, I'm thrilled that this project has come to fruition. It is a dream to work with this diverse and extraordinary team of writers, the dozens of actors that will be in the episodes and other related artists. To make something new and fresh, as well as being able to offer creative and financial opportunities to a wide net of theatre artists is a dream come true," said Producing Artistic Director Scott Levy.

The writing team is led by award-winning playwright Mêlisa Annis. She is joined by Jonathan Andujar, Mickey Burdick, Marisa D. Hébert, Jessica Kahkoska, Jess Weaver, and Xochitl Portillo.

Actors lending their voices to episodes for the project include FAC favorites and new talent alike. Over 100 Colorado-based actors auditioned for roles in the series.

A visual companion for each episode is being created by FAC Theatre staff members Christopher L. Sheley and Holly A. Rawls. The creative team will use historical photos, new video elements and other visual moments to complement the audio experience.

Episodes are directed by Scott Levy and Nathan Halvorson. Original music composed by Stephanie and Jay McGuffin, with sound design, mixing and engineering by Jacob Keough-Mishler, assisted by Bob Morsch.

"Of Spacious Skies" will be available through major podcast platforms and on the FAC website. Episodes are free; those who donate $25 or more in support of the production will receive a commemorative 3-cd set of the entire series when it is complete.

Visual versions of each episode will be available to stream through Broadway On Demand. The first visual episode will be available for free; the complete series may be purchased for $25.

