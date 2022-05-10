Fine Arts Center Takes Theatre To The Field With THE WOLVES Closing The 21/22 Season

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company presents the Pulitzer Prize Finalist and off-Broadway hit "The Wolves," by Sarah DeLappe. This is the very first theatrical collaboration between the professional theatre company of the Fine Arts Center and the Theatre and Dance department at Colorado College, staged outdoors in the FAC Courtyard June 1-26, 2022 and led by seasoned director Lisa Marie Rollins who is new to our Front Range creative community.

"The Wolves" follows a high school girls soccer team as they warm up for a series of games, preparing for battle. Amid warmups, passing drills, and the raw energy of girlhood, the undefeated Wolves psych each other up-and dive into rapid-fire, unfiltered conversations about the world and their places in it. What happens when life both on and off the field tests the team's endurance?

"There aren't many scripts that I've read that feel this genuine. I am often frustrated by plays that compromise on reality or characters to move through a plot quickly. It's so rewarding to be part of a show that puts real people, not just characters, on a stage." says actor Madison Dillon.

The Fine Arts Center's production of "The Wolves" stars Colorado based actor Lisa Seibert, alongside a cast of three Colorado College students Jolie Curran, Madison Dillon and Holly Wenger and student Will Burglechner as Assistant Director. They are joined by national talent Mia Fowler* playing #46 and Erika Nikole Zelis* playing #25. The collaboration includes partnership with Colorado Colleges' women's soccer coach Keri Sanchez who is supporting the actors learning soccer drills and techniques.

"One of the reasons I came to Colorado College Theatre and Dance Department is the new relationship with the Fine Arts Center, the opportunities for students, the campus and the wider Colorado Springs and Front Range Community to collaborate. I imagine theatre as a place of possibility, as a space for exploration and as an invitation to make our world better. This partnership is the first step in a larger commitment to these communities to continue to bring high quality, relevant and innovative performances that engage both local and national conversations. Our students will have a chance to experience professional level theatre work as part of their educational trajectory and work closely with nationally recognized designers and creatives. When we send them out into the world outside our campus, this very special piece of liberal arts education will inform their next contributions to critical worldmaking." said director Lisa Marie Rollins.

The creative and design team includes Joseph Lamar (sound design, Denver), Celeste Martore (scenic design), Gypsy Ames (costume design, also CC Theatre Faculty), Holly Ann Rawls (lighting design), and long time favorite and local Kristen Wickersham (stage management).

Writer, director, actors, and creative / design teams comprise a powerhouse of 16 women and non-binary artists in this final production of the 2021/2022 theatre season.

Tickets are on sale now at fac.coloradocollege.edu or through the FAC box office at (719) 634-5583.

City as a Venue returns in 2022. Kicking off with "The Wolves" in the FAC Courtyard, the FAC will present a summer long celebration of the arts with a robust and diverse calendar of outdoor, mobile and community centric arts experiences. Theatrical performances, site-specific experiences, interactive hands-on artmaking opportunities, and more. More at fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Tickets start at $20. Reserve online at fac.coloradocollege.edu or call the box office at (719) 634-5583.