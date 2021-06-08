Fine Arts Center Announces 2021–2022 Theatre Season

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company has announced its blockbuster line up for the 2021-2022 season. The FAC will produce a season of diverse and exciting plays and musicals, including "By the Way, Meet Vera Stark," by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and the Tony Award-winning musical "La Cage aux Folles." The season kicks off in September 2021.

"This season is full of stories of healing, connection, inclusivity, discovery, and celebration," said Co-Interim Producing Artistic Director Nathan Halvorson. "We're so excited to share these stories with our community."

2021-2022 Mainstage Season

"Guadalupe in the Guest Room," Sept. 30-Oct. 24, 2021

"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," Dec. 2, 2021-Jan. 9, 2022

"By the Way, Meet Vera Stark," Feb. 17-March 13, 2022

"La Cage aux Folles," April 21-May 15, 2022

2021-2022 Studio Series

"The Wolves," June 1-26, 2022

2021-2022 Family Series

"Balloonacy" Oct. 23-Nov. 21, 2021

"Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus," March 5-April 3, 2022

Subscriptions to the 2021-2022 season are on sale now at fac.coloradocollege.edu or through the box office at (719) 634-5583. Single tickets will be available for purchase starting July 29, 2021.

2021-2022 MAINSTAGE SEASON

All mainstage productions are performed in the FAC's beautifully restored 400-seat theatre.

Guadalupe in the Guest Room

Sept. 30-Oct. 24, 2021

by Tony Meneses

Guadalupe is living in the guest room of her son-in-law, Steve, while she works to translate the children's books her deceased daughter has written from English to Spanish. Overcome with grief and separated by a language barrier, the unlikely housemates struggle to communicate. As Guadalupe and Steve begin watching a television show together, they bond in unexpected ways, leading them to learn that understanding doesn't always require speaking the same language. "Guadalupe in the Guest Room" is a funny and heartfelt celebration of new beginnings, breaking barriers, and the healing power of telenovelas.

"In 'Guadalupe in the Guest Room,' communication about loss and renewal goes beyond mere words...Meneses conveys emotional truths that are difficult to articulate, whether through Claudia's quirky, fantastical stories or through wordless exchanges that range from violent to compassionate... Guadalupe makes it clear that his is a distinctive voice worthy of attention." -NJ Star-Ledger.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Dec. 2, 2021-Jan. 9, 2022

Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

New Book by Douglas Carter Beane, Original Book by Oscar Hammerstein II

A thoroughly modern twist on the timeless enchantment of this magical fairy tale brings new life to the story of a young woman who dreams of-and achieves-a better life. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago." With great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this romantic fairy tale will warm your heart.

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark

Feb. 17-March 13, 2022

by Lynn Nottage

A new comedy from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage ('Intimate Apparel') draws on the screwball films of the 1930s to take a funny and irreverent look at racial stereotypes in Hollywood. "By the Way, Meet Vera Stark" is a seventy-year journey through the life of Vera Stark, a headstrong Black maid and budding actress, and her tangled relationship with her boss, a white Hollywood star desperately trying to hold on to her career. When circumstances collide and both women land roles in the same Southern epic, the story behind the cameras leaves Vera with a surprising and controversial legacy scholars will debate for years to come.

La Cage aux Folles

April 21-May 15, 2022

Book by Harvey Fierstein, Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman; Based on the play by Jean Poiret

After twenty years of un-wedded bliss, Georges and Albin, two men partnered for better or worse, get a bit of both when their son announces his impending marriage to the daughter of a conservative politician. Further complicating the situation is the family business: they run a drag nightclub where Albin is the star performer. Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as straight when he meets the family of the bride-to-be, but Albin has other plans, with hilarious results. This riotously funny, Tony Award-winning musical remains one of the all-time biggest hits.

2021-2022 STUDIO SERIES

This production will be performed in the Fine Arts Center courtyard.

The Wolves

June 1-26, 2022

by Sarah DeLappe

Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. This Pulitzer Prize finalist paints a portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

2021-2022 FAMILY SERIES

Family series productions are performed in the FAC's gorgeously intimate 108-seat Music Room.

Balloonacy

Oct. 23-Nov. 21, 2021

by Barry Kornhauser

Imagine a single balloon changing one person's life forever. "Balloonacy" is tender, uplifting show for the little ones (and the big ones, too). Sweet, inventive and packed with physical comedy, this play explores the power of friendship and shows how, with a little imagination and acceptance, companionship is everywhere.

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!

March 5-April 3, 2022

Script by Mo Willems and Mr. Warburton, Lyrics by Mo Willems, Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

It's not easy being the Pigeon-you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. With a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling, Caldecott Honor award-winning Pigeon picture books, "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!" is sure to get everyone's wings flapping.

TICKET INFORMATION

Season subscriptions start at $100. Reserve online at fac.coloradocollege.edu or call the box office at (719) 634-5583.

Season ticket holders enjoy additional benefits, including:

The best prices-save up to 55% off single ticket prices!

Priority seating-subscribers will be assigned seats before all other ticket buyers.

Flexibility-Need to switch dates? Exchange tickets easily (with no exchange fee) if your plans change.

Friends & family discount-Receive $5 off per ticket when you bring friends or family to a show.

See it again free-Love it? See it again for free when you accompany someone buying a full-price ticket.

Free ticket insurance-Lose your tickets? No worries! We will gladly reprint them and hold them at will call.

Single tickets will be available for purchase starting July 29, 2021.

For the latest information on visitor guidelines and safety details, visit the FAC website.