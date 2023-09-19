Feral Assembly to Present World Premiere Of LOKI'S MONSTROUS CHILDREN

Feral Assembly will present the world premiere of LOKI'S MONSTROUS CHILDREN by Ellen K. Graham. Performances will be at Buntport Theater, located at 717 Lipan Street, Denver, 80204. Shows will be at 8 PM almost daily from November 2nd through November 11th (no show on Monday the 6th; Sunday show begins at 3 PM). Tickets for all performances are pay-what-you-can and available at www.feralassembly.com.

About the Play

In this modern riff on an ancient tale, Loki's kids-a wolf, a snake, and a half-blue goddess-plan a family reunion, with world-ending results. A comi-tragedy about supernatural outcasts and the humans who love-and liberate-them.

The world premiere of LOKI'S MONSTROUS CHILDREN is directed by Hart DeRose and stars Bevin Antea, Calista Masters, Josh Berkowitz, Artie Thompson, Dakota C. Hill, Gina Wencel, Johnathan Underwood, MaryAnn Amari, Matthew Schultz, and Terry Burnsed.

The production team includes Morgan Lesh (stage management), Brian Miller (lighting design), Shane Rodriguez (original artwork), John Aden (animation), and Lindsay Astin (sound design).

About Feral Assembly

Feral Assembly has no board, no season, no members, no special tax status, dedicated space or signature cocktail. Ellen K. Graham founded Feral Assembly in 2014 as a way of producing her own work. Since then, she and her creative partner, director Hart DeRose, have worked with dozens of Denver artists to create brand-new, homegrown theater aligned with their hometown's uniquely odd and gritty character. Past productions include THE NIGHT SEASON (2014, co-presented by The LIDA Project, at work|space) GENIUS OF LOVE (2016, serial TV production filmed at Denver Open Media, available online), BURNT OFFERING by Dakota C. Hill (2018, co-production with Chase & Be Still, at Theater 29), and THE NEVER SUMMER (2019, at Theater 29). This production marks Hart and Ellen's 8th collaboration and Feral Assembly's post-COVID resurrection.

About the Playwright

Ellen K. Graham's work has been produced in Chicago, Columbus, NYC, and Denver, where she has worked with Buntport, Benchmark, BETC, And Toto Too, Pandemic Collective, Athena Project, the Edge, Paragon, the Denver Center, and other companies. She has been a finalist for the Shakespeare's Sister Fellowship, a Clubbed Thumb Biennial Commission, and the O'Neill Playwrights Conference. She is the founder of Feral Assembly and a co-founder of Shocking Beyond Belief! Films, and a member of the Dramatists Guild of America.

About the Director

Hart DeRose graduated from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy and The New School University in New York City before returning to her hometown of Denver. Over the following decade, she collaborated, devised and performed extensively as a company member of The LIDA Project. Hart has devoted most of her recent artistic endeavors to directing and performing original works by Colorado playwrights including productions with Pandemic Collective, Chase & Be Still and Feral Assembly.

Feral Assembly Presents:

LOKI'S MONSTROUS CHILDREN

A family reunion that ends the world.

By Ellen K. Graham

Directed by Hart DeRose

Daily, November 2nd through November 11th, 2023 (no show Monday, November 6th)

Curtain at 8 PM, except Sunday show is at 3 PM

Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street, Denver 80204

All tickets are pay-what-you-can and available at www.feralassembly.com