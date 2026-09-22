Face Vocal Band to Bring CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS!! CHRISTMAS!!! to Boulder Theater

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Face Vocal Band will bring its holiday concert Christmas! Christmas!! Christmas!!! to Boulder Theater on Wednesday, December 16.

The concert will feature seasonal favorites performed with the vocal group’s original arrangements, along with comedy and additional holiday entertainment.

The all-ages event will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Attendees younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Reserved-seat tickets will go on sale Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through the Boulder Theater box office, by calling (303) 786-7030 or online at BoulderTheater.com.

The Lounge at Boulder Theater, located next door to the venue, will open one hour before doors and will offer pizza and beverages for purchase.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 01 Hrs 42 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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