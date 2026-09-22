Face Vocal Band to Bring CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS!! CHRISTMAS!!! to Boulder Theater
The vocal group will deliver holiday favorites with its own festive spin at the Boulder venue.
Face Vocal Band will bring its holiday concert Christmas! Christmas!! Christmas!!! to Boulder Theater on Wednesday, December 16.
The concert will feature seasonal favorites performed with the vocal group’s original arrangements, along with comedy and additional holiday entertainment.
The all-ages event will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Attendees younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Reserved-seat tickets will go on sale Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through the Boulder Theater box office, by calling (303) 786-7030 or online at BoulderTheater.com.
The Lounge at Boulder Theater, located next door to the venue, will open one hour before doors and will offer pizza and beverages for purchase.
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