El Chapultepec Launches Legacy Project Preserve Memories And Continue Its Legacy of Music And Community 

El Chapultepec was a historic jazz and blues venue that operated for 87 years located at 20th and Market streets before closing in Dec., 2020.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy to Star in THE GUYS at Theatre Aspen Photo 1 Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy to Star in THE GUYS at Theatre Aspen
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Photo 2 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Leah Rudick to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in July Photo 3 Leah Rudick to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in July
BI-PASSING Comes to Insight Colab Theatre Next Month Photo 4 BI-PASSING Comes to Insight Colab Theatre Next Month

El Chapultepec, Denver's most storied jazz and blues venue, launches ThePecLegacy.com, a starting point to preserving and continuing the lasting legacy of The Pec in Denver. 

El Chapultepec was a historic jazz and blues venue that operated for 87 years located at 20th and Market streets before closing in Dec., 2020. Opening in 1933 on the 4th of July, The Pec was passed down through four generations. Jerry Krantz was the owner who started booking live jazz seven nights a week. It became legendary because there was no cover charge, no dress code, and a come-as-you-are/be-who-you-are attitude. 

Carlos Lando, KUVO General Manager, says, “You would be brushing elbows with senators and homeless at the same time.” The live music was top-notch, featuring stellar locals, famous travelers, and young students of jazz all playing together. It was the combination of holding no pretense while promoting organic human interaction that made it a crown jewel of Denver. 

ThePecLegacy.com is designed as a platform to bring the community together to celebrate. Featuring:

  • A short documentary by producer Mel Aman exploring what El Chapultepec means, why it's important to preserve, and how we can move into the future. It features voices from more than 30 people including politicians, musicians, and patrons. 

  • A journey through The Pec's story from 1933–present. 

  • A photo gallery and a call for community to submit pictures and stories to be shared and preserved. 

  • Book a band with no booking fees, utilizing El Chapultepec's vast music community to find the right band for your event and budget. 

  • An apparel shop with limited edition El Chapultepec Legacy Project merchandise.

In our effort to continue the legacy and tradition of El Chapultepec in Denver, we are looking for financial support to help create a tribute stage. The Pec can't be duplicated, but we can host events that embrace organic interaction and support passing the art of live music performance to the next generation. It's a passion project aiming to fill some of the hole that the loss of El Chapultepec left in our hearts and in the city tapestry.  All funds will be used to build Legacy Project endeavors. There are two ways to donate: though the apparel shop and the PayPal link located on the site: www.ThePecLegacy.com



RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Kerrie Chacon Brings A.I. to The Garage at Mash Lab This Weekend Photo
Kerrie Chacon Brings A.I. to The Garage at Mash Lab This Weekend

Local artist Kerrie Chacon “A.I.” will take place on Saturday, July 8th at The Garage at Mash Lab 4487 Highland Meadows Pkwy, Windsor, CO 80550 from 6:00p to 9:00p.

2
MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY Comes to Lakewood Cultural Center Next Month Photo
MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY Comes to Lakewood Cultural Center Next Month

In its 10th year of touring nationally, My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy returns to the Lakewood Cultural Center 470 S. Allison Parkway, August 3 – 20, 2023.

3
Leah Rudick to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in July Photo
Leah Rudick to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in July

Leah Rudick will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in July. 

4
GPC Entertainment To Bring Flashback To Y2K To The Clocktower Cabaret In July Photo
GPC Entertainment To Bring Flashback To Y2K To The Clocktower Cabaret In July

The singers and dancers of GPC take audience members back to a time of boy bands, Britney, grunge, and puka shell necklaces with song and dance numbers to their favorite pop tunes from the 90s and 00s.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer Video
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Othello
Central City Opera House (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliet
Central City Opera House (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# INSIGHT COLAB THEATRE presents BI-PASSING
People's Building (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HRM Software Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vintage Theatre presents In the Heights
Vintage Theatre (6/23-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliet
Central City Opera House (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hedwig And The Angry Inch
OpenStage Theatre & Company (7/08-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss Me, Kate
Central City Opera House (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliet
Central City Opera House (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Othello
Central City Opera House (8/06-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You