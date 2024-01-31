Dude Dad Comes to Paramount Theatre, June 7

Taylor Calmus AKA 'Dude Dad' is a Colorado based video creator who has become a viral sensation through his family-based comedy videos.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Dude Dad Comes to Paramount Theatre, June 7

Comedy Works Entertainment presents DUDE DAD'S ON THIN ICE TOUR coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 7:00pm.

Tickets are $29.50 - $45.00 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $59.50 plus applicable fees which includes premium seating and a post-show meet and greet. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

Taylor Calmus AKA 'Dude Dad' is a Colorado based video creator who has become a viral sensation through his family-based comedy videos. A father of 4 kids and a husband to his wife Heidi, Taylor taps into the relatability of parenthood to help parents laugh at their own struggles. He also stars in Magnolia Network's Super Dad, in which he helps other dads make their kid's backyard dreams a reality. Taylor is originally from the rural community of Howard, SD but also spent 10 years living in Los Angeles. There he was in numerous TV shows, commercials, and has regular appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live.




Recommended For You