Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald to Bring Family Show to Comedy Works Landmark
The Emergency Vets personality will sign copies of his memoir, It Started With a Turtle, after the set.
Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, the veterinarian and comedian best known for his decade on Animal Planet's Emergency Vets, is set to bring an all-ages stand-up show to Comedy Works Landmark in Greenwood Village, Colorado, on Sunday, August 16 at 3:00pm.
ABOUT DR. KEVIN FITZGERALD
It Started With a Turtle: One Man's Life on a Blue & Green Planet
Veterinarian, comedian, and storyteller extraordinaire, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald is a true renaissance man. Best known for his 10 seasons on Animal Planet's Emergency Vets, Kevin has spent over 40 years practicing small animal medicine while performing stand-up alongside some of the biggest names in comedy. From working security for rock legends like The Rolling Stones to traveling the globe for wildlife conservation, his life reads like an adventure novel—one he's now put into print! His memoir, It Started With A Turtle is now available for purchase!
Join this Denver favorite at Comedy Works for an evening of laughter and storytelling, plus a special book signing for his new memoir. Don't miss the chance to hear firsthand about his journeys to Antarctica, Mongolia, and the green rooms of America's top comedy clubs. Whether on stage or on the page, Dr. Fitzgerald's wit and wisdom are not to be missed!
BOOK SIGNING
Following the performance, Fitzgerald will hold a signing for his memoir, It Started With a Turtle, which chronicles his decades practicing small animal medicine alongside stints in stand-up comedy and wildlife conservation work in locations including Antarctica and Mongolia.
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