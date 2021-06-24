Denverites Are Invited To Interact With Denver Public Art's Two Newest Pieces

Denver Arts & Venues has announced the completion of two new pieces in the Denver Public Art collection, one at Denver Performing Arts Complex and the other at Green Valley Ranch Town Center Park.

"Both of these artworks were designed for engagement," said Michael Chavez, Denver Public Art program manager. "They aren't simply visual artworks meant to be witnessed passively; people are encouraged to play and interact with these pieces."

"Resonance" by Brian Brush (New York, NY) is a hybrid illumination sculpture located at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. It is composed of 145 powdera??coated aluminum branching fans resembling a frozen sound wave of vertical lines, similar to an equalizer or audio histogram. The branching fans traverse the length of the Buell Theatre's 13th Street façade facing The Commons on Champa and its new public plaza. The work is interactive, and viewers can alter the light show by recording sound at a public microphone on a nearby accessible balcony. Through these sound waves, the work will change color, speed and movement for an interactive light show.

"True West" by Nick Geurts and Ryan Elmendorf of yetiweurks (Denver, CO) is an 11′ stainless steel, interactive, touch-based sculpture at Green Valley Ranch Town Center Park designed to inspire wonder and collaborative playfulness. This immersive, participatory art is comprised of a larger-than-life overhead compass, with its needle pointing west. Participants will see four stainless steel pad elements, each attached to one of four columns. Once a visitor approaches or touches one of the pads, the compass needle will start turning, drawn in the pad's direction. Once the participant retreats or leaves the area, the needle slowly finds its way back to west. "True West" reflects artists' passions to invoke a sense of discovery, play, wonder and learning for children and adults alike.

For more information on these projects and to view other artwork in the Denver Public Art collection, please visit http://www.DenverPublicArt.org.