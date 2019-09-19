Denver Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Guild of Organists Presents Hook Organ Anniversary Members Recital

The Denver Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Guild of Organists presents a Chapter Members Recital in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the E & G.G. Hook organ's original installation in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The program will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29 at the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 1700 W. 10th Ave., Broomfield, CO, 80020 and feature selections composed in the 19th century for organ. A reception follows in Maglaras Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

In 2009 the Hook organ was restored for temporary use in Saint John's Cathedral in Denver while the Kimball organ underwent a two-year restoration. It found a home in Broomfield at the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in 2016, moved there by Jim Steinborn. Hook Opus 476 has two manuals and pedal, 15 ranks of pipes, and entirely mechanical action. It is used regularly for two Sunday services, as well as a concert series featuring local musicians.

Norm Sutphin, Barbara Hulac, David Vogels, John Murgel, Gwen Blumenschein, Daniel Romero, and Cathy Bruno will perform selections composed in the 19th century for organ for this 150th birthday concert.

Since the organ's invention in the 3rd century BC, it has provided a magical gateway to the sacred and mysterious. Pipe organs are awe-inspiring architectural masterpieces, providing a rich and complex instrument on which composers and artists can work their craft. The list of organ composers is a who's who of the most loved classical musicians - Bach, Handel, Pachelbel, Mozart, Brahms, Mendelssohn, and Saint-Saëns, to name a few.

The Denver Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Guild of Organists is an all-inclusive social organization that provides education, resources, performances and events for organ music enthusiasts and professionals throughout the Colorado. We offer a gateway for aspiring musicians to learn the organ, provide scholarships and mentoring opportunities, and host a variety of events available to the public.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You