Denver Public Art Summer Tours Return

Denver Public Art tours return for summer 2019 with more tours offered than ever before - all of which are free.

"We are excited to not only bring back some of our most popular tours, including our Downtown Denver and Cherry Creek Trail Bicycle Tours, but also to introduce a new tour in honor of Denver PrideFest," said Denver Public Art Administrator Brendan Picker. "The PrideFest tour will be led by the legendary Dixie Krystals. Tour attendees are encouraged to sport their best and brightest Pride attire."

Navigated on foot or by bike, Denver Public Art tours allow attendees to fully immerse themselves in the city's Public Art collection as they learn more about how the city commissions new pieces, the history of the program and the stories behind the artworks. Tours are led by Public Art Docents and Public Art Administrators and happen throughout Denver's many neighborhoods.

Summer Tour Schedule (plus MORE! TBA)

-14th Street Tour - From some of the oldest murals to some of the newest works in the Denver Public Art collection, you will be amazed at how much art you can find in just two blocks.

May 22, 5:30 p.m.; May 25, 10 a.m.; June 5, 5:30 p.m.; June 26, 5:30 p.m.; July 24, 5:30 p.m.; July 27, 10 a.m.; Sept. 28, 10 a.m.

-Burns Park Tour - Get the inside scoop on the artwork in this historic sculpture park.

May 30, 5:30 p.m.; June 9, 10 a.m.; June 19, noon; July 18, 5:30 p.m.

-Cherry Creek Trail Urban Arts Fund Mural Bicycle Tour - Bike from Confluence Park to 11th Avenue to check out all of the Urban Arts Fund murals along the trail.

May 19, 11 a.m.; June 23, 11 a.m.; July 28, 1 p.m.; Aug. 18, 11 a.m.

-City Park and Denver Museum of Nature and Science Campus Tour - This tour highlights artworks around the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and City Park.

May 16, 5:30 p.m.; May 21, 5:30 p.m.; June 5, 5:30 p.m.; June 12, 5:30 p.m.

-City Park Tour - Learn about the historic sculptures, fountains and gateways of City Park.

June 30, 10 a.m.; July 14, 10 a.m.; Aug. 18, 10 a.m.

-Colorado Convention Center Tour - From a laughing escalator to a big blue bear to 300 million years in 100 feet, this fun and educational tour highlights the public artwork in the Colorado Convention Center.

May 11, 10 a.m.; July 14, 10 a.m.; July 27, 10 a.m.

-Commons Park, Confluence Park Tour - Travel over the confluence of Platte River and Cherry Creek from Confluence Park to Millennium Bridge and back and see more than 10 artworks in this small area.

May 26, 10 a.m.; June 9, 10 a.m.; July 14, 10 a.m.; July 21, 11 a.m.

-Denver Performing Arts Complex Tour - One of most impressive arts complexes in the world boasts an incredible array of artwork - from the hyper-realistic to the abstract.

May 26, 1 p.m.; June 2, 10 a.m.; June 16, 10 a.m.

-Downtown Denver Public Art Bicycle Tour - How many pieces of public art can you see on a three-mile bike ride? Grab your bike and helmet and join us to find out.

May 19, 10 a.m.

-Golden Triangle Public Art Tour - This tour focuses on artwork around Denver Art Museum, Denver Public Library and History Colorado.

May 8, 5:30 p.m.; May 22, 5:30 p.m.; June 5, 5:30 p.m.; June 20, 5:30 p.m.; June 22, 10 a.m.; June 23, 1 p.m.; July 17, 5:30 p.m.; July 31, 5:30 p.m.; Aug. 14, 5:30 p.m.; Aug. 24, 10 a.m.; Aug. 28, 5:30 p.m.; Sept. 11, 5:30 p.m.; Sept. 25, 5:30 p.m.

-Golden Triangle Public Art Tour: Drag Queen Edition - Led by Denver Drag Queen Legend, Dixie Krystals, this tour promises to be one of a kind. Join Dixie and discover all the ins and outs of the Denver Public Art program and learn about the diverse works in Denver's Golden Triangle.

June 9, 2 p.m.

Most tours are limited to 15-20 participants. View the full descriptions and RSVP online.





