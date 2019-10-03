Denver Public Art Seeks Qualified Artists For National Western Center Commission: $1.5M US Available For Two New Bridge Projects

The City and County of Denver is pleased to announce a National Western Center Denver Public Art commission.

The City of Denver's Public Art Program seeks to commission an artist or artist team to create original works of art for the two South Platte River Bridges connecting the new National Western Center (NWC) campus and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods with the Globeville neighborhood.

The two bridges present a unique opportunity for an immersive art experience; the panel is seeking two and three-dimensional artwork and components, including lighting designs and architecturally integrated creations, that tell the story of the National Western Center's history and future vision, as well as reflecting the socioeconomic past, present and future of the site.

Artworks should be timeless and relevant to the community and consider the themes of social impact, neighborhood culture, community, ethnic history, connection, gateways, the natural world, the river and the intersection of rural and urban life, among other themes. Artists are encouraged to involve community members, and will have access to selected historic artifacts and salvage materials from the site that may be repurposed for the artwork.

The public art budget is $1.5 million USD for both bridges. The art selection panel may commission more than one artist/artist group for this project and the call is open to local, national and International Artists.

Applications will be accepted at www.CallForEntry.org through Monday, Nov. 4, 11:59 p.m.

Funding for this project comes from the City of Denver's 1% for Public Art Ordinance.

In addition to the NWC South Platte Bridges project, Denver Public Art will soon be announcing a call for qualifications for the NWC Riverfront project.

For more information on this and other Denver Public Art opportunities, please visit www.denverpublicart.org/for-artists.





