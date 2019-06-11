Denver Center for the Performing Arts Names Two Leaders to Board of Trustees

Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Chairman Martin Semple announced that two new members have been named to its Board of Trustees - Ruth Krebs, long-time DCPA patron and benefactor, and Broadway producer Brisa Trinchero.

"On behalf of the Trustees of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, we are delighted to welcome Ruth and Brisa to the Board," said Semple. "Ruth has been both a patron of the Denver Center as well a Producing Partner, whereby she and her husband have contributed financially to realize the artistic vision of our Theatre Company productions of The Who's Tommy and Anna Karenina. The Broadway industry and, by extension, every road market in the country has benefited from Brisa's passion for and investment in some of the best shows in recent history. We are very fortunate to have both of these individuals lend their guidance and support to the future of the DCPA."

RUTH KREBS is a philanthropist, consultant and strategist who enjoyed a 30-year international corporate career in data networks and telecom. She also directed her energy and financial support to numerous non-profit organizations including Africaid, Beyond Our Borders, Women's Foundation, Foothills Art Center, Friendship Bridge and World Pulse. She and her husband, Peter, have been long-time subscribers of both DCPA Broadway and Theatre Company, supporting The Who's Tommy, Anna Karenina and next season's Choir Boy. Ruth also is serving on the Capital Cabinet to help fundraise for the DCPA's capital campaign.

Brisa Trinchero is Tony Award-winning Broadway producer who was named earlier this month as the CEO of the Princess Grace Foundation, which assists American artists working in theater, dance and film. As an avid theatre lover, Brisa has raised funds and directed investments for a multi-million dollar entertainment investment portfolio through which she has supported numerous successful Broadway shows and tours including Hamilton, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Pippin, Mean Girls, The Band's Visit, Hedwig & The Angry Inch, Porgy & Bess, Evita among others.

For more information on the DCPA and its governing board, visit denvercenter.org.





