Denver Center For The Performing Arts' Announces Annual Women With Hattitude Luncheon

Join the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Women with Hattitude luncheon and support women in the theatre.

Featuring Colorado native Neyla Pekarek (formerly of The Lumineers), Women with Hattitude serves up wine and networking for up to 600 ladies and gentlemen, followed by an elegant Epicurean-catered lunch with stunning views in the dramatic Seawell Ballroom. After lunch and a musical selection by Neyla, guests will enjoy the Macy's Parade of Hats finale, featuring 50 of the best hats at the event, complete with prizes.

Proceeds benefit the Women's Voices Fund, which has enabled the DCPA to produce 35 plays by women, commission 23 female playwrights and hire 34 female directors since 2005.

Women with Hattitude

May 2, 2019

11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Seawell Ballroom, Speer & Arapahoe (1350 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO 80204)

Single Tickets $65 / Top Hat Tickets $150

https://www.denvercenter.org/support-us/special-events/women-with-hattitude/

303-446-4802





