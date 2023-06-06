Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications three new Public Art Projects at Denver Public Library Locations

Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for three new Denver Public Art projects at Denver Public Library branches: Athmar Park Branch Library, Ross-Barnum Branch Library and Pauline Robinson Branch Library.

“Libraries are not merely places to find books; they are community hubs, offering book clubs, storytimes, access to computers and technology, health, wellness and financial training, meeting spaces, educator services, places to create, and more,” said Ginger White, Denver Arts & Venues executive director. “We are excited to commission new artwork at these branches to not only beautify the spaces, but also enhance the engaging community nature of today’s library.”

Athmar Park Branch Library: Budget - $20,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

The Denver Public Library Athmar Park Branch provides essential services to the people of Southwest Denver and remains a community hub where neighborhood residents come to access services, as well as programs that provide enjoyment, enrich lives and strengthen this growing community. The Denver Public Art selection panel would like the artwork to reflect the diversity of the neighborhood and the community nature of the library. The panel is invested in artwork that is engaging to youth but also considers intergenerational audiences, especially artwork that is designed at the human-scale, can serve multiple functions and can engage the senses. Since the neighborhood has a long-standing lowrider and cruising culture, the panel is interested in artwork that reflects this important history and tradition. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11728 through July 5.

Pauline Robinson Branch Library: Budget - $17,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

Named for Denver’s first Black Librarian, Pauline Robinson, who blazed a trail for equal rights, desegregation and opportunities for children, the Pauline Robinson Branch Library serves as a community hub in northeast Park Hill. The Denver Public Art selection panel is very invested in artwork that recognizes Pauline Robinson’s contributions to Park Hill and the greater Denver community, especially artwork that highlights Black culture and its significance to the neighborhood and community. The panel desires to see artwork that is enriching and educational, and sparks curiosity. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11729 through July 5.

Ross-Barnum Branch Library: Budget - $20,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

The Ross-Barnum Branch Library, located in west Denver, serves a diverse neighborhood densely populated with Spanish and Vietnamese speakers. As a major community hub, the Denver Public Art selection panel is invested in artwork that is welcoming, inclusive and outward facing for the larger community. The panel would like to see artwork that is culturally representative of the diverse neighborhood, and hopes for community involvement in its creation. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11730 through July 5.

Denver Public Art is also hosting a virtual pre-application meeting on Thursday, June 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m. for interested applicants. The meeting will cover project backgrounds and goals, and the application process for this Request for Qualifications. Attendees will also get information on CallForEntry.org through which artists may apply. This event will be hosted on Zoom. Interested applicants are asked to register on Eventbrite to get information on how to join prior to the event.

More information on these and other Denver Public Art calls is available at www.DenverPublicArt.org/For-Artists/#opportunities.