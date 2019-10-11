Denver Arts & Venues Presents Artwork By Dick Carter And Sandy Kinnee Paired With Music By Sarah Biber And Hannah Robbins

Denver Arts & Venues announces the opening reception for Dick Carter and Sandy Kinnee's Buell Theatre exhibition, and the fourth performance in its Buell Theatre Balcony Music Series, featuring Sarah Biber and Hannah Robbins Monday, Oct. 14, 5-7 p.m.

For the fall Buell Theatre Exhibition and Balcony Music Series, Denver Public Art Administrator and Buell Theatre Curator Rudi Cerri has paired artists Dick Cater and Sandy Kinnee for an abstract, colored-filled painting exhibit. In response to the autumnal meditative reflective nature of the paintings, Cerri invited Sarah Biber and Hannah Robbins to perform music from early Renaissance to late Baroque, featuring the seldom heard viola da gamba.

The exhibit will be on display in the Buell Theatre lobby October 14-December 31 and accessible to theatre patrons during events. Patrons may also schedule a tour of the exhibit by contacting Rudi Cerri, Denver Public Art Administrator, at rudi.cerri@denvergov.org.

The Balcony Music Series, presented in conjunction with the Denver Public Art Buell Theatre exhibition program and Next Stage NOW, is held on the open air third floor Buell Theatre balconies, and is free and open to the public. There will be a cash bar. Attendees are asked to please RSVP at Eventbrite.com.

The Buell Theatre Exhibitions and Balcony Music Series are funded by Denver Arts & Venues as part of their mission to amplify Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through premier public venues, arts and entertainment opportunities. Both programs showcase and support Denver-area artists and musicians.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You