Denver Arts & Venues Opens Nominations for the Mayor's Awards for Excellence in Arts & Culture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Denver Arts & Venues opens applications and nominations for the Mayor's Awards for Excellence in Arts & Culture to recognize programs, individuals and organizations that make significant and lasting contributions to the artistic, cultural and creative landscape in the City and County of Denver.

Winners will be recognized through a $2,500 stipend, a video highlighting their achievements, and a piece of artwork created by Access Gallery, which will include a plaque commemorating the award. They will be honored at a luncheon award ceremony in December.

“Part of Denver's vibrancy comes from the homegrown creatives who inspire us all through their art and passion,” said Mayor Mike Johnston. “I'm thrilled to invite Denverites across the city to nominate an artist who has impacted their life to be recognized through our annual Mayor's Awards for Excellence in Arts & Culture.”

Nominations are being accepted through Friday, July 5 and applications are being accepted through Sunday, July 28 for the following categories:

ARTS & CULTURE YOUTH AWARD

This award is presented to an organization or individual that has had a positive impact on youth in their community through the arts. This category is open to individuals ages 14 and up.

ARTS & CULTURE IMPACT AWARD

This award is presented to an individual or an organization that has made a significant and lasting impact on arts and culture in the City and County of Denver. This category requires that the nominee have at least 10 years of history in the arts in the City and County of Denver.

ARTS & CULTURE INNOVATION AWARD

This award is presented to an individual or organization that is breaking new ground in the arts and whose contribution to innovation in the arts has been significant in 2023 or 2024.

ARTS & CULTURE JEDI AWARD

This award is presented to an individual or organization that has focused their arts and culture work on justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (JEDI). Nominees for this award have a demonstrated track record of integrating an equity practice into their day-to-day operations and programming, and in so doing work to support historically under-resourced communities.

ARTS & CULTURE GLOBAL AWARD

This award is presented to an individual or organization whose work has had national and international significance – bringing the world to Denver and Denver to the world..

Individuals may nominate an individual or organization through a simple form and Arts & Venues will follow up with the nominee for more information. Alternatively, individuals and groups may apply for an award directly. Groups and individuals need not be nominated prior to completing an application. Those applying for a Mayor's Award for Excellence in Arts & Culture for themselves or their organization may complete an application on their own behalf.

Additional information is available online at ArtsandVenues.com/Mayors-Awards.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



