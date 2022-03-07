Denver Arts & Venues Now Accepting Applications For Five Points Jazz Festival Vendors

Denver Arts & Venues has announced that applications are now open for Five Points Jazz Festival vendors.

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, 100,000 people will gather along Welton Street for the anticipated return of the Five Points Jazz Festival. Those attending will experience a safe, sustainable, family fun event. At the forefront will be jazz music and the many hard working and talented local jazz musicians featured on 10 outdoor and indoor stages.

Applications are being accepted for food trucks, food tents, nonprofit booths, corporate booths and artisans.

Vendor spaces range from $125 for an artisan tent to $750 for food trucks, and interested groups can visit www.ArtsandVenues.com/5PJF where they can find additional information and a link to apply. Applications will be accepted through April 1.

"We're thrilled that the in-person Five Points Jazz Festival has returned," said Brooke Dilling, Denver Arts & Venues cultural programs manager. "In 2022, we are partnering with Mile High Festivals to produce the event and manage festival vendors."

The 2022 festival will be zero-waste, a sustainability initiative started in 2019.

This year's Five Points Jazz Festival will take place June 4, 11 a.m.-midnight, with vendors on site until 8 p.m. when outdoor programming ends.