Denver Arts & Venues Now Accepting Applications For Five Points Jazz Festival Vendors

Denver Arts & Venues has announced that applications are now open for Five Points Jazz Festival vendors.

Applications are being accepted for food trucks, food tents, nonprofit booths, corporate booths, artisans, sponsorships and premium vendor spaces.

"We are really excited to continue to strive to be a zero waste festival. Last year we achieved a 46.5% diversion rate and we want to surpass that in 2020," said festival organizer Brooke Dilling, Denver Arts & Venues. "We are asking that all vendors provide only compostable or recyclable packaging, utensils, plates and cups, and through our waste program, we will be providing trash sorting, recycling and composting."

Vendors can apply at ArtsandVenues.com where there is additional information on pricing and zero waste guidelines.

This year's Five Points Jazz Festival will take place May 16, 11 a.m.-midnight, with vendors on site until 8 p.m. when outdoor programming ends. The 2019 festival featured 50 bands at 13 stages and venues, in addition to other activities like yoga and film screenings. Approximately 100,000 people attended the 2019 festival.





