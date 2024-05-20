TESTING 123 Comes to Buntport Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Buntport for three weeks in June as they test out some new programming. Each week debuts a new show, each night a different variation. For their entire history, Buntport has run interesting off-night shows, from live sit-com episodes to comedy debates to storytelling shows. They have decided to develop a few more potential ongoing productions and are testing them back-to-back in June 2024.

Each performance also features a variety of local artists and experts.

June 14-15: The Stolen Game Game Show Show

It's a live game show but Buntport style. Our scavengers steal the best game show games from around the world and take our contestants through them live on the Buntport stage.

June 21-22: The Enthusiasts

Buntport and special guests present sideline projects they're passionate about. Come find out what your bizarre friends spend too much time thinking about.

June 28-29: The Public Domain Review Live

Based on the artful web curation The Public Domain Review, come watch Buntport and friends explore curious and compelling tidbits that have fallen into the public domain.

Come to all six unique performances, or come once a week to experience each program, or come to any random night. Any which way, you will have fun and maybe even walk away having learned something strange. These are Buntport's final performances of their 23rd season. After a short break, they will be back in the fall of 2024 kicking off their 24th season with a collaboration with Emily K. Harrison, Artistic Director of square product theatre.

All performances take place at Buntport Theater at 717 Lipan Street in Denver.

Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 June 14-29.

Name your price for tickets at buntport.com.

