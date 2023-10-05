Denver Arts & Venues Announces Local Designers Featured In Cultural Runway Series

Denver Arts & Venues has announced the local designers featured in the Oct. 14 Cultural Runway Series: Community at McNichols Civic Center Building, and community artists featured in the dual exhibition “Woven Together” at McNichols Building and Buell Theatre lobby, on display October through December.

“Our upcoming runway show and the ‘Woven Together' two-part exhibition are both entirely focused on community. All the designers featured in the runway show and all of the artists featured in ‘Woven Together' are from Denver, or Colorado and our neighboring states, and submitted samples of their work through an open call. From those submissions, they were selected by a panel of community members,” said Shanna Shelby, exhibition curator for Denver Arts & Venues and creator of the DAV Cultural Runway Series.

“So often we think of Los Angeles and New York when we think about fashion, or we think that fine art must be created by a European master; we forget about all the amazing talent right here in our backyard, professionals and hobbyists alike,” Shelby continued. “I'm so excited to amplify Denver's arts and fashion scene this way!”

Woven Together McNichols Building, First Floor, Nov. 5-Dec. 24 and Buell Theatre Lobby, Oct. 18-Dec. 24. DAV presents textile artists of all types through "Woven Together," a dual exhibition at McNichols Building and Buell Theatre. “Woven Together” celebrates the art forms of sewing such as knitting, quilting, embroidery and cross-stitch.

Woven Together featured artists

Charlotte Rica

Chloé Duplessis

Christina Panczyk

Claire Kelly

Enchanted Dichotomy

Genevieve Waller

Jessica Bridge

Jim Goldsworthy

Kathy Mitchell-Garton

Ladies Fancywork Society

Mary Ramke

Nicole Vanston

Pansy Thomason



Peggy Stafford

Phillippa Lack

Sister Fred

Stevie Seewald

Thad McCauley

Trudy Pohawpatchoko

Denver Arts & Venues Cultural Runway Series: Community – Oct. 14, 5 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. runway, celebrating the cultural heritage that is conveyed through traditional textile work and featuring fabrics, textiles and clothing from Africa, Guatemala, Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey. In addition to traditional garments, local designers featured on the runway submitted designs and were selected by a panel of judges, winning a $500 stipend. At the show, the audience will vote for their favorite looks, and the top designers in four categories will each be awarded an additional $1,000. Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now at AXS.com.

Cultural Runway: Community featured designers

Andrea Fischer

Azura Trella

Kathleen Designs

La Adorna

Lilian Lara Studio

Michelle Delahoussaye

Musa Mahoney

Nine Two Two

Nini Coco

Rachel Marie Hurst

Santiago Sirawa

Tyne Hall

Additional Fall Exhibitions

Calaveras en Mi Ciudad McNichols Building, First Floor – Oct. 17-31. Calaveras en Mi Ciudad is an annual mobile art exhibit that celebrates and pays tribute to Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). The exhibit is a collaboration with Latino artists who were invited to participate: Anthony Garcia Sr., Armando Silva, Chelsea Lewinski, Juls Mendoza, Karma Leigh, Norberto Mojardin, Xencs L. Wing, Charlo G. Walterbach, Bimmer Torres, and Spaik, all who hand-painted the calaveras. The original papier-mâché mold of the calaveras was created by artist Ricardo Soltero.

Community Cloth McNichols Building, Boettcher Cultural Pavilion, Second Floor, Sept. 15-Dec. 17. This exhibition highlights contemporary artists and current designs being created with fiber and textiles. This group show will feature innovation in the tactile artforms of cloth, fabric, fiber, thread and yarn.

Culture Cloth (McNichols Building, Third Floor), Sept. 15-Dec. 17. Co-curated by Paul Ramsey, independent expert and gallery owner, and Shanna Shelby, this exhibition explores multiple cultures through the lens of cloth and textiles, including clothing. This exhibition looks to the historic importance of a variety of materials and cloth.

Additional Related Events

Cultural Runway Impact Day – Oct. 8, 1-4:15 p.m. – Join us at McNichols Building on Oct. 8 for three workshops tied to our Community Runway. From 1-2 p.m., we invite you to perfect your poses at our Model Walking Workshop led by runway model, print model and performing artist Thaiara Keoninh - $10 per participant. From 2:15-4:15 p.m., get your craft on with An Introduction to Sewing and Pillow-Making Workshop led by Denver Design Incubator or a Whimsical Yarn Class led by textile artist Andrea Fischer. All materials provided. $15 each. AXS.com.

"Community Cloth" Exhibit Tour and Curator Discussion – Nov. 7, noon - Join Shanna Shelby, curator of exhibitions for Denver Arts & Venues, from 12 noon-1 p.m. on Nov. 7 for a special Denver Arts Week lunchtime tour and discussion of "Community Cloth," on display at McNichols Civic Center Building Sept. 15-Dec. 17, 2023. This event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP.

"Culture Cloth" Exhibit Tour and Curator Discussion – Nov. 9, noon - Join Shanna Shelby, curator of exhibitions for Denver Arts & Venues, and co-curator Paul Ramsey from 12 noon-1 p.m. on Nov. 9 for a special Denver Arts Week lunchtime tour and discussion of "Culture Cloth" on display at McNichols Civic Center Building Sept. 15-Dec. 17, 2023. This event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP.

Additional events will be announced. The McNichols Building exhibitions are free and open to the public daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Buell Theatre lobby exhibitions are open to ticketholders. Private tours may also be scheduled.

