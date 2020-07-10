Denver Arts & Venues Announces 2020 Youth One Book, One Denver Selection

Denver Arts & Venues has announced the 2020 Youth One Book, One Denver (YOBOD) selection, bringing back a favorite from years past.

"Upside-Down Magic" published by Scholastic, Inc, from hit authors Sarah Mlynowski, Lauren Myracle and Emily Jenkins, chronicles the misadventures of nine-year-old Nory and her oddball friends, who prove that upside-down magic definitely beats right side up. The book also reinforces that not only is it okay to be different, but that we can also celebrate those differences.

"Upside-Down Magic" is the first book in its series, and is the basis for a movie premiering on Disney Channel July 31.

"Lauren, Emily, and I are beyond thrilled that 'Upside-Down Magic' was selected again for Youth One Book, One Denver," said author Sarah Mlynowski. "Especially now that there's a movie coming out, the books are a great way for families to connect and celebrate literature. That, for us, is pure magic."

Now in its ninth year, the YOBOD summer reading program, which runs through August, offers children ages 9-12 a shared reading experience along with fun and educational programming to help combat summer learning loss with events and activities tied to the book's themes.

Denver Arts & Venues has worked with educators to create self-directed activities found in the free, downloadable activity guide available at ArtsandVenues.com/YOBOD. Activities are based on "Upside-Down Magic" and range from science and technology, to theatre and art, to mindfulness, meditation and yoga.

Denver Arts & Venues is partnering with several local organizations including:

Boys & Girls Clubs

CherryArts

Denver Parks & Recreation

Denver Public Library

Extended Learning and Community Schools

Heart and Hand

YMCA

Students involved with summer programs through Boys & Girls Clubs, Denver Parks & Recreation, Heart and Hand, YMCA and Extended Learning and Community Schools will have opportunities for educator-led activities based on the novel. Youth participating in summer partner programs will also receive a copy of this year's selection and an activity guide. CherryArts will be distributing books, activity guides and Art Kits with contributions from Denver Theatre District's Understudy, La Napoule Art Foundation and MCA Denver at select Denver Public Schools Grab and Go food sites July 10 and 24.

Mlynowski, Myracle and Jenkins will present a virtual author-led discussion in late July.

Families can also pick up a copy of the book at local bookstores or Denver Public Library branches, and download a copy of the activity guide online at ArtsandVenues.com/YOBOD.

"Upside-Down Magic" was also a YOBOD selection in 2017.

For more information, please visit: ArtsandVenues.com/YOBOD.

