Davide De Pierro to Bring Nationwide Tour to Denver's Newman Center This October

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Author and viral storyteller Davide De Pierro ('Davi') announced a nationwide tour following the success of twelve sold-out live shows on the first leg of his debut tour. The expanded run will bring De Pierro to clubs and theaters across the United States and Canada this fall, with stops in cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, DC, Seattle, Toronto, Dallas, Denver, and more.

Davide De Pierro will be at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver in Denver, CO on Friday, October 9, 2026 at 7:30pm.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available which include a post-show meet & greet immediately following the show. Tickets are on sale Friday, March 20th at 10am here.

Known for his candid reflections on relationships and the everyday moments that define the human experience, De Pierro has built a devoted online following of more than 6 million across TikTok and Instagram, where his commentary on dating, personal growth, and modern life regularly reaches millions of viewers.

Inspired by his newly released novel The Letters I Never Sent, the live show blends personal storytelling, humor, and audience conversation. Throughout the night, De Pierro will deliver a monologue and read selections from the book, followed by an open Q&A with the audience. Limited meet-and-greet opportunities will also be available for those who purchase in advance.

'The show is a night out together,' said De Pierro. 'It's storytelling, conversation, some laughs, and hopefully a reminder that we're all navigating a lot of the same things — relationships, personal growth, and the moments in life that connect us. If people leave feeling a little lighter and a little less alone, then it was a good night.'

Additional creative projects from De Pierro are expected later this year.

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