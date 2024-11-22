Darrell Hammond to Perform at The Concert Hall at The Stanley Hotel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live will present Darrell Hammond coming to The Concert Hall at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 6pm and 8:30pm. These shows will be ages 21 and up. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10am.



ABOUT Darrell Hammond:



Darrell Hammond is the second longest running cast member and current announcer on Saturday Night Live. The actor and comedian has brought to life a cavalcade of politicians, media figures, celebrities and newsmakers on television through his impressions. Amongst the great number of people he has embodied include Bill Clinton, Sean Connery, Jay Leno, Dick Chaney, Donald Rumsfeld, Donald Trump, and more. Darrell is known for being one of the most prolific comedians of his time.



In addition to his SNL appearances, Hammond has been seen in several feature films and television shows. As a truly versatile actor Darrell has displayed his talents in both dramatic and comedic roles. He has appeared in the TBS comedy series Are We There Yet?, on the acclaimed F/X series Damages, Law and Order, 3rd Rock from the Sun, most recently Criminal Minds on CBS, and countless others. Some of his feature films include Weiners, Warner Bros’ New York Minute, Scary Movie 3, Scary Movie 5, Agent Codie Banks, Epic Movie, and most recently the films Cora Bora with Megan Stalter and Jerry Seinfeld's film Unfrosted on Netflix, In addition, Darrell is the author of his critically acclaimed and New York Times Best seller, “God If You’re Not Up There, I’m F***ed,” which was released to rave reviews. The documentary about this book, Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story, trended on Netflix for 2 years and was translated into 5 languages.



Darrel is classically trained in theater performing on Broadway in the Tony Award winning musical 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Most recently, he starred in his one-person show, Cray, at Audible Theatre this past fall.

Darrell continues to move audiences with his comedy, performing in comedy clubs and theaters nationwide and continues to look for new challenging roles to expand his talents in film and television.

