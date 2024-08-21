DROPOUTS IS DEAD TOUR Comes to Boulder Theater in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works Entertainment will welcome DROPOUTS IS DEAD TOUR coming to Boulder Theater on Saturday, October 19th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 23rd at 10am. Tickets can be purchased online.

ABOUT DROPOUTS:

Welcome to the DROPOUTS Podcast, a lively dive into pop culture, dating, and societal norms. Hosted by a witty and dynamic duo, this podcast captivates audiences with entertaining and thought-provoking episodes. Each week, the DROPOUTS explore topics like relationships, cancel culture, and media reboots with humor and skepticism, encouraging listeners to question the norm. In a world that takes itself too seriously, DROPOUTS reminds us to laugh and challenge the status quo.

