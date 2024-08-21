News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

DROPOUTS IS DEAD TOUR Comes to Boulder Theater in October

The performance is on Saturday, October 19th at 7:00pm.

By: Aug. 21, 2024
Comedy Works Entertainment will welcome DROPOUTS IS DEAD TOUR coming to Boulder Theater on Saturday, October 19th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 23rd at 10am. Tickets can be purchased online.

ABOUT DROPOUTS:

Welcome to the DROPOUTS Podcast, a lively dive into pop culture, dating, and societal norms. Hosted by a witty and dynamic duo, this podcast captivates audiences with entertaining and thought-provoking episodes. Each week, the DROPOUTS explore topics like relationships, cancel culture, and media reboots with humor and skepticism, encouraging listeners to question the norm. In a world that takes itself too seriously, DROPOUTS reminds us to laugh and challenge the status quo.




