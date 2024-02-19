DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL Comes to Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center This March

The magical family-friendly show “Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!” comes to the stage at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College March 2-24, 2024.

It's not easy being the Pigeon — you never get to do anything! But when the Bus Driver faces a crisis that could delay her passengers, maybe the clever bird can help. The script for "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!" is written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling and Caldecott Honor award-winning Pigeon picture books and is directed by Caitlin Lowans . This musical is sure to get everyone flapping their wings with excitement.

“This production is going to be such a joyous blend of a story kids know, then adding puppetry, music, and movement that will surprise and delight them! The Pigeon, expertly puppeteered and sung by Katy Williams, is that little bundle of want that kids often are inside,” said director Caitlin Lowans. “I think they'll have such fun watching the Pigeon meet a world that wants to say 'no' to a Pigeon that only wants to hear ‘yes!' And the rest of our cast — Alex Campbell, Tracy Nicole Taylor, Kate Hertz, Carla Brown, and Isaiah Culling — are such dynamite performers, they sound so great together!”

The artistic team includes J. Chang-Tablada (musical director), Katy Williams (puppet design), Colyer Dermody (Scenic Design), Lauren Asselin (costume design), Holly Rawls (lighting design), Alex Drelich (sound design), Abi Walls (stage manager).

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company's Send a Student initiative aims to allow every child in the community the opportunity to take in shows like “Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!” regardless of the ability to pay. The Fine Arts Center set a goal of $10,000 this 2023–2024 theatre season, which would provide a ticket and transportation for 400 students from local Title I schools. Supporters can make a donation on the FAC website.

“Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets start at $16. Reserve online at fac.coloradocollege.edu or call the box office at (719) 634-5583.

Discounts are available for groups of ten or more, military service members, and patrons 40 years old and younger. Contact the box office for details.

Students can purchase rush tickets 1 hour before the performance at the FAC front desk for $15 (Colorado College students receive FREE rush tickets). Tickets subject to availability; must purchase in person; CC students must present a CC Gold Card.

Museum admission: Ticketholders receive free admission to the Fine Arts Center Museum. Museum hours and information about current exhibitions is available online.

ABOUT THE FAC THEATRE COMPANY

The award-winning FAC Theatre Company produces an annual season of innovative and exciting theatrical productions and is committed to creating stories that heal, uplift, educate and enlighten in a thoughtful and inclusive environment.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

The story of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College (FAC) begins with the founding of the Broadmoor Art Academy 1919. A museum, performing arts theatre, and community art school, the FAC is a pillar in the cultural community of the Rocky Mountain West providing innovative, educational, and multi-disciplinary arts experiences designed to elevate the individual spirit and inspire community vitality. For more information about the FAC, visit fac.coloradocollege.edu.