Curious Theatre Company Presents A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD

Curious Theatre Company will present the regional premiere of A Case for the Existence of God by Samuel D. Hunter, the celebrated playwright behind the Oscar-winning The Whale. Directed by Warren Sherrill, this production runs January 18 to February 16, 2025, with previews starting January 16.

Starring Brian Kusic and Cameron Davis, the play delves into the deep bonds of human connection, offering a powerful and intimate story of two fathers searching for hope. Set in a small Idaho mortgage brokerage office, the story follows two fathers of young daughters as they navigate shared struggles parenting, money, and prejudice. The two forge an unexpected bond as they face the struggles of their world.

Known for producing bold, contemporary works, Curious Theatre Company has been a vital part of Denver's cultural scene since 1997, sparking conversations and inspiring audiences through transformative storytelling.

