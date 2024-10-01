Creative Teams Set For Creative Nation's First Storyteller's Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Creative Nations, an all Indigenous Artists Collective founded at The Dairy Arts Center in Boulder, CO, will host its inaugural First Storyteller's Festival (FSF) September 30th through October 6th. Composed of a collective of Indigenous artists, Creative Nations is working toward accurate representation of Native people. There is a strong focus on building community and providing opportunities, resources and platforms for emerging Indigenous artists of all ages and gender expression. The Creative Nations includes program director/producer Marty Strenczewilk, Planning Committee: Shannon Epplett, PhD, Ashlyn Barnett-Baruti, PhD, productions manager Aaron Klass, with interns: Delilah Strenczewilk, Aliah Zales, Eden Kartchner, and Cheri Bauman

FSF 2024 has selected three full length plays, one ten-minute play and a musical for development and is pleased to announce the creative teams for the festival. The Counting Heads (Tuesday Oct. 1) written by Steve Callahan, directed by Shannon Epplett. Cast: Marty Strenczewilk as Will, Elijah McClendon as Jimmy, Amanda Fresquez as Jeannie, Melaena Zales as Monica, Henry Strenczewilk as Leo and Marisa Dinsmoor as Annie.

A reading of Savage (Wednesday Oct. 2) book by Nicolette Blount and Lindel Hart, music and lyrics by Nicolette Blount, directed by Ashlyn Barnett and Ben Stasny, Accompainist Courtney Bostwick Cast: Autumn Silvas as Wanda Savage, Ellen Shamas-Brandt as Homahota, Teddy McCullough as Paul, Chip Persons as Howard, Sofia Rodriguez as Vivienne, Nawledge Brewington as Jean-Baptiste, Andrew Catterall as Buster Hayes, and Jonny Bashford as Grant Valentine. Embers Bourne West (Saturday, Oct. 5) by Maddox Pennington, directed by Amber Ball. Cast: Hannah Lucero as Winona, Kenneth Rivera as Duke, German Duarte as Jay, Teddy McCullough as Henry, Ivwananji Sternkopf as Lodie, and Jacquelyn O'Brien as Cecille.

Pink Man (Saturday, Oct. 5) written by Marty Strenczewilk, directed by Kenya Fashaw, stage manager Martinique M. Barthel, dramaturg Bethany Hughes and designer Naila Martinez. Cast: Jerod Mose as Indian, Ariana DuRan as Nanabozho, and chorus: Sam Lustig, Angel Garcia, Brian Adams, Maggie Wingate, Verl Hite, and Brianna Meza-Sauzameda.

Please visit https://www.creative-nations.org/first-storytellers-festival for tickets, schedule and more information.

