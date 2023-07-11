Craig Robinson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Performances run July 13 - 15.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Craig Robinson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

 Craig Robinson comes to  Comedy Works South at the Landmark, July 13 - 15.

Craig Robinson is arguably best known for his role as acerbic Dunder-Mifflin employee Darryl Philbin on NBC's Emmy-winning series The Office.

Now Craig tours the country with his comedy and music shows! He has starred in such movies as Knocked Up, This Is The End, the Hot Tub Time Machine series, and Morris From America.

Craig's also made appearances on TV shows including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and American Dad!. Craig continues to headline solo dates as well as with his band “The Nasty Delicious” all across the globe.

Comedy Works has announced that Craig Robinson will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Thursday, July 13 / 7:30 PM / $39.00

Friday, July 14 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $39.00

Saturday, July 15 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $39.00





Recommended For You