Craig Ferguson to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square in October

Comedy Works has announced that Craig Ferguson will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark from October 3 to 5.

Craig Ferguson is a multiple Grammy nominated, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, producer, director and comedian with a diverse career that encompasses film, television and the stage. He is a New York Times bestselling author and has recorded numerous stand-up specials for Netflix, Epix, Comedy Central and Amazon. The wildly popular Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson ran on CBS for ten years and remains a cult favorite on YouTube racking up millions of views every year.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Ferguson got his start on ABC's The Drew Carey Show, playing Drew Carey's boss, ‘Nigel Wick,' from 1996-2003. He also hosted Celebrity Name Game in syndication where he won the Emmy for best host two years in a row.

Ferguson has achieved notable success on the North American comedy circuit and has performed to sold-out theaters all across the country. He has five widely acclaimed stand-up comedy specials. His first gig as a new American was hosting the White House Correspondence Dinner in the company of President George W Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney. Critics raved of his witty and comical deliverance speech to the 3,000 attendees who included political journalists, celebrities, and Washington's power players.

In 2009, Harper Collins published Ferguson's memoir American on Purpose - a book about why and how late night funnyman Craig Ferguson became an American. The book was listed on the New York Times bestseller list. It was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word.

Thursday October 3/ 7:30 PM / $40.00 - $55.00

Friday October 4 / 6:00 PM & 8:15 PM / $40.00 - $55.00

Saturday October 5 / 6:00 PM & 8:15 PM / $40.00 - $55.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.

Comments