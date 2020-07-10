Comedy Works South at the Landmark to Reopen

They're back and they can't wait to see you! Their teams have been hard at work doing everything to ensure that you will return to a Comedy Works experience that is safe, comfortable and enjoyable.

Wende Curtis, owner of Comedy Works, said: "It will be more than four full months since we were last open, and we will be opening in a very limited capacity at Comedy Works South, Saturday, July 25. We will also be streaming many of our shows live, so that our friends who choose to stay home can also join in on the live experience. While we know this is long from over, we have to slowly get back to OUR normal. We have to get back to providing the fun and escape of live comedy entertainment, and while at a much smaller capacity, we are back! We have gone to great lengths and taken great precautions to protect you, our guests, as well as our vendors, employees and comedians. Welcome back. It's been too long."

They're committed to bringing back live comedy in a safe and responsible way - they hope you'll join them! They want you to know what you can expect during your visit to Comedy Works South.

Now, there are 2 ways to join in the fun: live show or live streaming.

For the live show audience members, please help them keep their staff and customers safe by following these new guidelines:

If you are feeling under the weather, please stay home.

Face masks are required upon entering & at ALL times when moving through the building. Masks may be removed only while seated at your table.

Practice social distancing and stand 6 feet apart from other guests.

Maintain regular handwashing & hand sanitizing.

For Comedy Works LIVE (streaming) customers:

Just because they're keeping their distance doesn't mean the laughter has to stop. Join them weekly for their live stream shows LIVE from their stage.

Important ticket information:

There are no refunds for this event. If you miss the start time or have internet trouble, tickets cannot be transferred to a future date. They recommend testing your Wi-Fi connection and signing into YouTube at least 30 minutes prior to the event start.

Please be on time for the event. There will be a firm stop time and they will not be able to make up time at the end of the event for anything missed due to late login.

The viewing link will be emailed to the ticket purchaser 1 hour before the event starts (it will be sent to the email used in your purchase checkout)

These shows are confirmed:

Vinnie Montez / July 25

Dustin Nickerson / July 30, 31 & August 1

Brad Williams / August 6, 7 & 8

Josh Blue / August 14 & 15

For more details, see forthcoming press releases for each individual show.

LIVE (in-person) and Comedy Works Live (streaming) tickets available!

Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

