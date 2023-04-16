Comedy Hypnotist Don Barnhart Brings Las Vegas Show To Colorado Springs

Loonees Comedy Corner has announced the return of Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show.

From entertaining the troops around the world to starring in his own Las Vegas residency, comedy hypnotist Don Barnhart turns audience volunteers into the star of the show at Hypnomania April 28th - 29th at Loonees Comedy Corner.

Direct from his own residency in Las Vegas, The Don Barnhart Hypnomania Show delivers interactive, improvisational and sidesplitting comedy while simultaneously unlocking the unique mysteries of the human mind. It's a musical, fast-paced romp through volunteers' subconscious creative genius that keeps audiences on the edges of their seats. Akin to releasing the hidden talents of a dozen comedians onstage with Barnhart as the ringleader, each performance is kept clean and wholly unique.

Hypnomania is part standup comedy, part improvisation, part hypnosis and a little bit of America's Got Talent mixed together. Audience members have the option to volunteer or sit back and watch.

Don's twenty years of comedy club experience are evident, as well as his Second City improv skills and his self-improvement hypnotic abilities. Everything comes together in a show that puts the audience on center stage, inhibitions gone, ready to perform like they never have before. Skeptics are encouraged to attend.

Hypnomania Show has been featured on The Best of The Bob & Tom Show, performed overseas for the troops as well as Fortune 500 Companies including Aflac and performing in Jarkarta for 1000 dignitaries and VIPs for MD Entertainment. Barnhart's show is becoming one of the most requested acts at comedy clubs, cruise ships, colleges, high schools, corporate events, and fairs.

Barnhart's new book, "Creating The Life Your Desire" is now available on Amazon and Borders along with a series of motivational and self-improvement CDs and in his spare time teaches comedy, improv, hypnosis, and success seminars.

"Hypnosis changed my life and helped me to achieve my goals", said Barnhart. In fact, Don is so committed to helping others he has a FREE download of his Personal Power Hypnosis CD for people wanting to improve their life, deal with stress, trauma, or PTSD at his website www.DonBarnhart.com

Opening the show is comedian David "The Disaster Man" Ryan. From dying twice and being in two comas, David has seen the light and it's onstage as he brings his unique perspective to the stage. His new upcoming book, Disaster will be available soon.

Hypnomania runs Fri & Sat April 28th -29th at 7pm & 9:30pm at Loonees Comedy Corner. The Dirty Don Naughty Show will take place on Saturday the 29th at 9:30pm.Advanced tickets are highly encourage as Barnhart's show sells out quickly.

Tickets and more information can be obtained at www.Looneescc.com or calling 719-591-0707