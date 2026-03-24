Colorado Writers Showcase To Be Presented At Su Teatro In Denver

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Stories on Stage will present COLORADO WRITERS SHOWCASE at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center in Denver on April 19, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.

The program will feature short stories by Colorado authors Laura Pritchett (A Deer in the Poppies), Cynthia Swanson (Baby Doll), and Erika Krouse (All of Me), performed by actors Gabriella Cavallero, Josh Robinson, and Allison Watrous. The event will include a post-performance talkback with the artists.

The showcase is part of Stories on Stage’s 25th season, which presents actors performing short fiction in live readings.

The event is sponsored in part by the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Boulder County Arts Alliance, Community Foundation of Boulder County, and The Denver Post.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive in Denver. Tickets are $26 and are available at storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.