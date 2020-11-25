Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble to Perform WINTERSONG: A CELEBRATION OF THE SEASON This December

Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble's cherished holiday tradition continues! Recorded in both indoor and outdoor settings, ranging from cathedral splendor to shady glen to cozy living room, they will bring you the essence of Wintersong in a virtual format. Music and spoken word combine to explore timeless themes of mystery, light and dark, and the beauty of the natural world. While we cannot be together in Shove Chapel this year, they invite you to settle in at home, perhaps light a candle or two, and share an hour of stillness and connection.

No RSVP or registration is required.

Full program and details about how to watch can be found on our website www.cvae.org

