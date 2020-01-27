Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble Will Present SANCTUARY

Displacement of people resulting from human conflict and climate crisis poses the greatest challenge of our century. This concert will span six centuries, reflecting on themes of lost homeland, disconnection, and the search for refuge. At the heart of the program is the Colorado premiere performance of Caroline Shaw's "To the Hands" from Seven Responses. Seven of the world's foremost composers were asked to write 21st-century responses to Buxtehude's Membra Jesu Nostri, an iconic sacred work of the German Baroque focusing on Christ's suffering on the cross. Shaw's response "To the Hands," scored for SATB choir and strings, begins inside the 17th century sound of Buxtehude. It expands and colors and breaks this language, as the piece's core considerations of the suffering of those around the world seeking refuge, and of our role and responsibility in these global and local crises gradually come into focus.

SANCTUARY

Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble

Deborah Jenkins Teske, conductor

Simon Jacobs, organist and assistant conductor

Presented by the Taylor Memorial Concert Series

Sunday, February 16 at 3 pm

GRACE & ST. STEPHEN'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH 631 N. Tejon St.

Admission free, donations accepted.

Full Program:

O vos omnes Tomas Luis de Victoria (1548-1611)

liegt die Stadt so wüst Rudolf Mauersberger (1889-1971)

Innsbruck, ich muss dich lassen Heinrich Isaac (1450-1517)

Poor Wayfarin' Stranger arr. for women's voices by anonymous 4

Valparaiso Sting, arr. for men's voices by Timothy Takach

Motherless Child arr. Craig Hella Johnson

To the hands Caroline Shaw (b. 1982)

thou hast been our refuge Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958)





