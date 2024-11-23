Colorado Restaurant Casa Bonita's Cast and Crew Unanimously Vote To Unionize

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a double victory, onstage and backstage workers alike at the iconic Denver institution of Casa Bonita have voted unanimously to unionize with Actors' Equity Association and IATSE Local 7, respectively.

About 80 workers at the iconic themed restaurant filed with the NLRB for an election last month in order to address issues that have arisen as Casa Bonita has grown, particularly regarding safety at work, in addition to fair pay, benefits and clearer communication between workers and management.

“Today, we are proud that we stood as a group and said clearly: We want to make Casa Bonita better,” said the workers leading this unionization effort. “We love Casa Bonita, and already give our all to providing our guests with an unforgettable experience. When it is a safer, fairer place to work, we will be able to better focus on doing our jobs knowing we are protected, respected and valued. We knew that the best way to make that happen was as unionized workers, and this landslide vote confirms that we will. We are eager to take our place at the bargaining table soon.”

IATSE Local 7 Business Agent Max Peterson said, “IATSE Local 7 couldn't be more humbled and thrilled by the incredible crew of Casa Bonita. The days and weeks leading up to this election have been an inspiring example of solidarity. This has only been strengthened by working alongside our union siblings at Actors' Equity Association. This result shows that the crew is ready for a brighter future through bargaining collectively to bring safety, security and lasting improvements to their workplace. We are excited to stand with and beside them as we prepare for and begin negotiations!”

“The workers made it clear today that they stand united for a stronger and safer Casa Bonita,” said Actors' Equity Association Director of Organizing and Mobilization Stefanie Frey. “It is their vision and courage that brought us quickly to an election, and that passion is what is going to get us through bargaining. We are so grateful to work with IATSE on getting even more workers at Casa Bonita unionized, and this solidarity is going to mean a better collective bargaining agreement down the road. On to bargaining!”

Equity, as the performers' union is more commonly called, represents 51,000 professional actors and stage managers on Broadway, at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and in live theatre across the United States. International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 7 represents theatrical stage, film and exhibition employees in Colorado, including the entirety of the Denver Metro area. IATSE as a whole represents roughly 170,000 behind-the-scenes entertainment workers across the United States and Canada.

The Equity Casa Bonita bargaining unit includes cliff divers, actors, puppeteers and magicians, and the IATSE unit is comprised of the crew that provides vital support to keep entertainment at Casa Bonita operating.

Casa Bonita has been a beloved institution in the greater Denver area since it first opened in 1974. Much more than a restaurant, Casa Bonita was renowned for its live entertainment. It gained national notoriety following a 2003 South Park episode set in the restaurant, and in 2021 Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, purchased the restaurant and embarked on a massive program of renovation and reimagining the property for the 21st century. The challenges they faced in this renovation, which ballooned to an unanticipated $40 million, were documented in the 2024 documentary ¡Casa Bonita Mi Amor!. Following a year of “soft launch,” the restaurant fully reopened to the public in September 2024.

This announcement comes as entertainment workers across the country continue to organize unions, win contracts, and build on their momentum. In the past two years, Equity's organizing campaigns have resulted in union recognition for the Characters and Parades departments at Disneyland, planetarium lecturers in Los Angeles and strippers in LA and Portland. Most recently, it achieved a first contract at Drunk Shakespeare companies across the country. Additionally, IATSE Local 7 has had successful campaigns at two Live Nation venues this year: the Marquis Theatre and Summit Music Hall, as well as numerous workers in many departments at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts dating back to 2018.

Equity and IATSE encourage all workers in live performance who believe they would benefit from a union contract to join the union. This includes performers in both traditional theatre settings and other stages. The Casa Bonita performers first connected with Equity via the union's Organize Your Workplace form on their website. Anyone whose job would benefit from unionization can visit actorsequity.org/organize or iatse.net/join and if neither Equity nor IATSE is the right union for you, you will be referred to a more appropriate fit.



ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees or IATSE (full name: International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada), is a labor union representing roughly 170,000 technicians, artisans and craftspersons in the entertainment industry, including live events, motion picture and television production, broadcast, and trade shows in the United States and Canada. Member AFL-CIO. Learn more at iatse.net

