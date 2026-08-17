Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra to Present SASS, SWING AND STANDARDS With Marion Powers

NEW! Colorado Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Colorado & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Sass, swing, and timeless jazz take center stage as Marion Powers joins the CJRO Sextet on Friday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m at The Schoolhouse. The heart of jazz lives in the swing of the Great American Songbook. Join the CJRO sextet for an evening of classic standards. From beloved swing-era classics to fresh interpretations of jazz favorites, the evening highlights the rich melodies, soulful storytelling, and irresistible rhythms that continue to define America's jazz tradition. Audiences will also enjoy an exclusive preview of selections from the ensemble's upcoming fifth album. It will be the CJRO's first small band recording with Marion Powers and is slated for release later this year.

Marion Powers is a six-time DownBeat Award-winning jazz vocalist, arranger, songwriter, and educator known for her dynamic improvisation and fresh, modern style. Influenced by jazz greats including Billie Holiday, Carmen McRae, and Sarah Vaughan, Powers has further shaped her artistry through performances and mentorship with acclaimed musicians including Christian McBride, Dianne Reeves, and Melissa Aldana.

The CJRO Quartet includes Ben Paille (Trumpet), Drew Zaremba (Saxophone), Jared Cathey (Saxophone & Clarinet), Eric Gunnison (Piano), Gonzalo Teppa (Bass), and Alejandro Castaño (Drums).

Tickets are $29 - $34 and available at www.coloradojazz.org or by calling 303-805-6800. An additional show will be offered on Sunday, September 27 at 6 p.m. at Dazzle Denver, 1080 14th St., Denver, 80202. Tickets at Dazzle are $21- $32 and available at www.coloradojazz.org or by calling or by calling the Dazzle box office at 303-839-5100.

Don't Miss a Colorado News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming