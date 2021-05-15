Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Will Perform Basie, Blues, and More Next Month

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra (CJRO) performs the best of Count Basie and other world-renowned jazz artists on Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, CO 80226.

Featuring many of the best jazz musicians in the area, the CJRO will perform a variety of blues, jazz, and Latin classics including Count Basie's "Blues in Hoss Flat", Stan Kenton's "A Little Minor Blues," Chick Corea's "Armando's Rhumba" and even "Corner Pocket," reimagined as a cha-cha by Drew Zaremba. Critically acclaimed vocalist, Heidi Schmidt will sing "Avalon" and many other favorites in a concert that will delight every blues and jazz lover. Read Heidi Schmidt's biography here at Coloradojazz.org

30-year-old award-winning writer, conductor, and fiery performer Drew Zaremba joined CJRO as Musical Director in 2020. He has composed and arranged pieces for the BBC Orchestra, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Metropole Orkest, Wycliffe Gordon, Dick Oatts, Randy Brecker, the Vietnam Classical Players, and the Pyramid Jazz Orchestra in Kanazawa, Japan, among others. Read Drew Zaremba's full biography here at Coloradojazz.org

Basie, Blues, and More! musicians include lead trumpet player, Andrew Fowler who currently performs with the United States Air Force Academy Band; trumpeter Gabriel Mervine who began his professional career at 13 and has performed with artists such as Natalie Cole, Christian McBride, and Terence Blanchard. Internationally known drummer, Mike Marlier is the Director of Drum Set Studies at Lamont School of Music and has performed and recorded with artists including Dave Grusin, Benny Golson, and Nelson Rangell. Pianist Eric Gunnison has recorded and toured with Lifetime NEA Jazz Master award winner Carmen McRae, along with the Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Band. Bassist Eduardo "Bijoux" Barbosa was born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil before moving to Denver in 1997. Barbosa is a top studio musician and can be heard on over 300 recordings. Read the musician's biographies here Coloradojazz.org

Founded in 2012 by bandleader, Art Bouton with a mission to perform the best music with the best musicians, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra does just that and more. Exciting world-renowned guest artists and many of the finest local musicians perform anything from rollicking big band classics to modern large and small ensemble jazz to sold-out crowds across Colorado. Audiences at the Arvada Center, PACE Center in Parker, Lakewood Cultural Center, Rialto Theater in Loveland have heard the CJRO perform music from Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Duke Ellington, Maynard Ferguson, and Buddy Rich libraries as well as original arrangements by CJRO composers and many more. For more information go to Coloradojazz.org

To purchase online go to Lakewood.org/tickets or call the box office at 303-987-7845.