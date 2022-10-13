Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Presents The Sessions Featuring Robert Johnson

The performance is Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, 2022  

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra's (CJRO) returns to the Arvada Center Main Stage Theatre performing The Sessions featuring Robert Johnson on Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m.

In anticipation of the release of their latest recording, Compared to What with Larry Braggs, the CJRO will perform an evening of music from the album along with popular tunes from their previous recordings Invitation (2017) and Overjoyed: The Music of Stevie Wonder (2020). Led by the silky vocals of Robert Johnson, musical numbers will include "All in Love is Fair," "Boogie Down," "You Are So Beautiful," "Love for Sale," "Overjoyed," and "Don't Get Around Much Anymore."

CJRO fans won't want to miss this evening of music featuring recording sessions from yesterday and today!

A long-time Denver resident, Robert Johnson continues to showcase his talents not only as a vocalist, but as a songwriter, instrumentalist, and producer. He has performed with the CJRO for many years and is featured on the first two albums.

Tickets are $24-$38, purchase online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202966®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coloradojazz.org%2Fconcerts?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call 720-898-7200. The Arvada Center is located at 6901 Wadsworth Blvd. Arvada 80003

Founded in 2012 by bandleader, Art Bouton, with a mission to perform the best music with the best musicians, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra does just that and more. Exciting world-renowned guest artists and many of the finest regional musicians perform anything from rollicking big band classics to contemporary large and small ensemble jazz to enthusiastic concert goers across Colorado. Audiences at the Arvada Center, PACE Center in Parker, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lone Tree Arts Center, Parsons Theatre, and beyond have heard the CJRO perform music from Count Basie, Billie Holiday, Stan Kenton, Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, and Buddy Rich as well as original arrangements by CJRO composers and other contemporary artists. For more information including upcoming concerts, go to https://www.coloradojazz.org/


