Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Presents THE LADIES OF SOUL with Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra's (CJRO) big band makes its first appearance on the Aurora Fox stage Saturday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m. The Ladies of Soul features national powerhouse Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield. The night will include many soul, funk, and R&B favorites including music from some of the greatest artists of all time, Aretha, Stevie, and more. The Ladies of Soul is the perfect finale for the CJRO's first season at the Fox!

CJRO performs its annual summer big band concert at the Arvada Center on Saturday, July 13 with Lady Sings the Grooves featuring Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield. Mayfield's vocal blend of jazz, R&B, soul, and funk will get the crowd moving and grooving. With such a diverse range of music styles, concert goers can expect a dynamic evening filled with powerful rhythms, soulful melodies, and electrifying performances. Presented in the outdoor Amphitheatre, this is an evening under the stars you won't want to miss!

Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield is one of the top rising star vocalists in the country, with a voice and persona that have been described by many as refreshing and beautiful. She last appeared with the CJRO in 2023 performing the Ladies of Soul at the Arvada Center Amphitheatre. A jazz/soul vocalist, musician, composer, and educator from Fort Worth, Texas, LadyMay has performed in various venues and festivals throughout the U.S. and abroad, which have earned her rave reviews from listeners and musicians in addition to numerous awards. Tatiana is the assistant professor of Contemporary Popular Music at Lamont School of Music at the University of Denver.

Since its inception in 2012 by founder and executive director Art Bouton, the CJRO remains dedicated to performing outstanding concerts with the finest professional musicians in the region. This season, artistic director Drew Zaremba curated a dynamic concert lineup that includes everything from classic swing to Latin jazz and soul. The CJRO consistently pushes the boundaries of big band orchestras and small ensembles featuring exceptional artists from both within and outside the jazz genre.

Golden/Golden Lady Mashup 7.15.23

https://bit.ly/47uRJes

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra

The Ladies of Soul with Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield

Saturday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010

Tickets $15 - $38

https://www.coloradojazz.org/concerts or call the Fox Box 303-739-1970

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra

Lady Sings the Grooves with Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield

Saturday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada CO 80003

Lawn tickets $20; reserved seats $30- $42.

https://www.coloradojazz.org/concerts or call the box office 720-898-7200

