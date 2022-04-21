Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Presents Simply Sinatra With Steve Lippia in May

On Sunday, May 22, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra once again welcomes pop music sensation, Steve Lippia to the PACE Center in Parker. In this musical celebration, Steve Lippia interprets some of the most well-known and beloved Frank Sinatra hits. Steve also brings to life the music of other greats including Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Heusen, Rodgers and Hart, and Stephen Sondheim.

The concert starts at 6:00 p.m. at the PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker 80138.

Tickets are $29- $39, to purchase call the Parker Arts box office at 303-805-6800 or go online at www.coloradojazz.org/ This concert is always a sellout so don't wait to purchase tickets!

Founded in 2012 by bandleader, Art Bouton, with a mission to perform the best music with the best musicians, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra does just that and more. Exciting world-renowned guest artists and many of the finest regional musicians perform anything from rollicking big band classics to contemporary large and small ensemble jazz to enthusiastic concert goers across Colorado. Audiences at the Arvada Center, PACE Center in Parker, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lone Tree Arts Center, and beyond have heard the CJRO perform music from Count Basie, Billie Holiday, Stan Kenton, Duke Ellington, Maynard Ferguson, and Buddy Rich as well as original arrangements by CJRO composers and other artists. For more information including upcoming concerts, go to https://www.coloradojazz.org/

The CJRO is supported in part by the SCFD. The Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) is a one-cent on every $10 spent sales tax collected and distributed to nearly 300 cultural organizations in the seven-county Denver metro region.

