Colorado Environmental Film Festival, GoodCinema, and Notch Theatre Company Present One-Night-Only Event WILD HOME

Colorado Environmental Film Festival (CEFF), GoodCinema, and Notch Theatre Company are thrilled to partner on WILD HOME: Using Theatre, Film, and Dialogue to Protect our Public Lands, a one-night-only evening of theatre, film, and community-driven conversation about the importance of protecting Colorado's Public Lands.

For the first time in one place, WILD HOME will bring together theatre, film, and a community dialogue to explore the threats facing Colorado's public lands and their impact on local communities, Denver, and the nation at large. The event will be held on January 28th, 2020 at Live@Jack's in downtown Denver at 6:30pm, and will consist of three parts:

Inspiring the title of the event, Notch Theatre Company and playwright Jessica Kahkoska will present excerpts of Wild Home: An American Odyssey. Wild Home is a theatre project written by Kahkoska and created with community members in Colorado's North Fork Valley that brings to the stage the hopes, struggles, and experiences of rural communities under serious threat from extractive industries. Wild Home: An American Odyssey was performed in Paonia, Colorado in April 2019 in partnership with the North Fork Valley Creative Coalition at Big B's/Delicious Orchards, and this January 2020 event will mark the project's Denver premiere. The reading will be directed by Notch's Artistic Director, Ashley Teague. Learn more about the project here.

Colorado Environmental Film Festival (CEFF) will present a screening of the film Interconnections: Everything is Connected by Director/Producer Rose Madron, as a sneak peek into the variety of world-class environmental films featured in the 2020 Festival (February 20-23 in Golden, CO). InterConnections weaves together inspiring stories about the ripple effects of our actions in an interconnected world, evoking a sense of belonging to something much greater than ourselves, and thus responsibility, as our actions define the world that we live in. The film unpacks the butterfly effect metaphor, depicting how small actions can indeed have large effects, and developing the awareness that what we each do makes a difference. Whether by the choices we make, how we spend our money, what we vote for, or how we treat each other, would we act differently if we saw the world differently.

WILD HOME: Using Theatre, Film, and Dialogue to Protect our Public Lands will be hosted by Denver-based startup, GoodCinema, and will feature an interactive panel discussion including subject-matter experts from Colorado's North Fork Valley. The panel will be moderated by Bill Byrnes, Founder of GoodCinema, whose mission is to deepen connection and drive impact through interactive film and discussion experiences.

WILD HOME: Using Theatre, Film, and Dialogue to Protect our Public Lands will take place at Live@Jack's, 500 16th St #320, Denver, on Tuesday, January 28th at 6:30 pm. Tickets will be available on Eventbrite for $25 ($30 at the door). To learn more, visit goodcinema.co/wildhome





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories