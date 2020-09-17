Colorado Ballet Premieres Original Virtual Performance

Artists perform premiere of new piece entitled HOPE.

Colorado Ballet announces the release of its first original piece in their Where Ballet Meets You digital performance series, HOPE, choreographed by Ballet Master Sandra Brown. Artists and couple Francesca Martoccio and Nicolas Pelletier worked with Sandra Brown via Zoom to learn the two-and-a-half-minute piece before it was performed and captured in Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The work is set to the first movement of Bach's Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, which Colorado Ballet Orchestra cellist Charles Lee performed live at the park alongside the dancers.

"I came up with the title HOPE because of everything arts organizations are going through right now. The titles stands for: Helping Arts Organizations in the Pandemic to Engage and Evolve, and I believe we must do everything we can to help arts organizations through this challenging time," stated Ballet Master Sandra Brown. "Now more than ever, Colorado Ballet needs the support of our community. It is my wish that projects like this will help to bring us closer to our audiences during this time, and that we will be able to see everyone back in the theater sometime soon."

Watch HOPE now, and learn more about this work from Ballet Master Sandra Brown and the dancers in this behind-the-scenes video.

With the cancellation of The Nutcracker and Ballet MasterWorks, as well as the postponement of Giselle to April 2021, Colorado Ballet is dependent upon fundraising as its primary source of income for the remainder of 2020. Considering this extreme need, they have launched a Relief and Recovery Fund. With a fundraising goal of $3 million, this fund will help to cover a significant portion of the loss of ticketed revenue, helping Colorado Ballet to emerge from this crisis as the strong company it has become over the past 60 years. Please consider making a gift today.

For more information please visit COLORADOBALLET.ORG.

