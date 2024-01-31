Colin Quinn Comes to the Stanley Hotel in April

Performances are on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 6pm and 8:30pm.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live present Colin Quinn 2024 coming to The Concert Hall at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 6pm and 8:30pm. This show will be ages 21 and up. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10am at Click Here

Colin Quinn (Writer/Performer) is a stand-up comedian from Brooklyn (okay, Park Slope), who has been a part of your whole life even though you never asked for it. From MTV’s “Remote Control” to SNL to Comedy Central’s “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn,” Mr. Quinn is not one to take a hint and bow out gracefully. He’s been on Broadway with Colin Quinn: An Irish Wake and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short and Off-Broadway with his show Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional, Colin Quinn: The New York Story, directed by Jerry Seinfeld, Colin Quinn: Red State, Blue State, and most recently Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope. Recent credits include Trainwreck, Girls, and his web series “Cop Show,” streaming now on Colin’s YouTube  channel. His last book, “Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the 50 States,” is now out from Macmillan publishing.




Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live present COLIN QUINN 2024 coming to The Concert Hall at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 6pm and 8:30pm.

