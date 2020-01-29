Coal Creek Theater Of Louisville Presents THE RUNNER STUMBLES

A young nun has died under mysterious circumstances in a remote parish in northern Michigan, and her superior, Father Rivard, has been charged with her murder. The action alternates between interrogations, testimony and scenes from the past, which reveal the full nature of their relationship, inevitably spelling tragedy. Not until the explosive and surprising climax of the play is the full extent of their sacrifice made clear and the identity of the murderer revealed.

Director Dan Schock comments, "The Runner Stumbles" explores hidden passion and forbidden love, how it intertwines with religion and being human, and the lengths we go to for our love for each other and for God. Based on actual events, it is a compelling story that flows beautifully, pulling you in from the beginning and never letting you go."

A powerful and compelling play, which had the unique distinction of receiving both Off-Broadway and repertory productions prior to its critically hailed Broadway presentation. "...an absolutely fascinating play...one of the best first plays I have seen in a long time. It got to me, and I cried." -NY Times.

The cast includes Brian Dowling (Father Rivard), Jeremy Denning (Guard), Brett Nickerson (Prosecutor), Michael Gurshtein (Secretary), Lou Clark (Lawyer), Julie Mareno (Mrs. Shandig), Elizabel Riggs (Sister Rita), Emily Strand (Erna), and Melanie Petry (Louise).

