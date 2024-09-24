Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Is Coming To Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre and the Grand Lake Creative District have partnered to present a one-night-only performance of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance on Saturday, October 5th at 7:30pm.

Celebrating a 54-year history of artistic excellence, the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble returns to Grand Lake to share the power, passion, and beauty of modern dance through a range of works that will elevate you in mind, body and spirit.

Featuring works of both iconic and cutting-edge choreographers, this one-night-only performance includes the mesmerizing "Catharsis" which has brought audiences to their feet in theatres across the country! You'll be talking about this performance for a long time after the show!

Tickets can be purchased at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, or by calling 970-627-3421, or by going to the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre website, www.rockymountainrep.com.

