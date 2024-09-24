News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Is Coming To Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre!

Celebrating a 54-year history of artistic excellence, the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble returns to Grand Lake.

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre and the Grand Lake Creative District have partnered to present a one-night-only performance of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance on Saturday, October 5th at 7:30pm.

Celebrating a 54-year history of artistic excellence, the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble returns to Grand Lake to share the power, passion, and beauty of modern dance through a range of works that will elevate you in mind, body and spirit. 

Featuring works of both iconic and cutting-edge choreographers, this one-night-only performance includes the mesmerizing "Catharsis" which has brought audiences to their feet in theatres across the country! You'll be talking about this performance for a long time after the show! 

Tickets can be purchased at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, or by calling 970-627-3421, or by going to the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre website, www.rockymountainrep.com.




